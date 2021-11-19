Young Dolph’s Generosity Lives on During Annual Turkey Giveaway

Photo: Miikka Skaffari/WireImage

Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label & IdaMae Foundation continue the late rapper’s holiday tradition of donating turkeys to families in need in his neighborhood of Castalia in Memphis, Tennessee Friday afternoon. DJ Rocksteddy, Paper Route Woo, and Snupe Bandz distributed goods, including turkeys, in honor of their friend and collaborator. On Instagram, DJ Rocksteddy stated, “No matter what…keeping Dolph’s tradition going by passing out turkeys to the streets that made him.” Young Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday, November 17, outside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis; his annual turkey giveaway was scheduled for the same day before his life was tragically cut short. Dolph was passionate about giving back to his community; he hosted various fundraisers and events in his hometown and is known for his generosity.