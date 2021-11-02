Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Enter the Couples-Costume Race

I mean, yeah, whatever. They’re definitely probably dating. Photo: Channing Tatum/Instagram

Because nothing says “we’re definitely dating this isn’t a psyop” quite like dressing up as Travis Bickle and the child prostitute he tries to get off the streets … Channing Tatum belatedly posted his Taxi Driver couples costume with Zoë Kravitz on Monday evening. In a series of photos from Saturday night on Tatum’s Instagram Stories, the actor really nails every detail of the Robert De Niro character, with what looks like a real mohawk, while Kravitz channels Jodie. Rumors about the two actors dating began way back in January around the time of Kravitz’s divorce from her husband Karl Glusman, and they’ve since been spotted in New York together. I mean, sure! Whatever!

