11 Directors on Their Favorite New York City Movies

RF: My favorite all-time movie is also a New York movie, which is Do the Right Thing. That just captures that Brooklyn neighborhood so well, and it’s not about shooting big Brooklyn landmarks, it’s just about capturing a very specific pocket of the city and the way the people talk and the way the people walk. Do the Right Thing had a lot of swagger, and Half Nelson is very, very low-key. You’d think there aren’t really parallels. But we took those moments with all the kids talking to the camera throughout the movie — that’s straight out of Spike Lee’s playbook.

AB: Another movie that also kind of has an interesting influence on Half Nelson: Pete Sollett made a short film called Five Feet High and Rising that turned into Raising Victor Vargas. We saw that before we made Half Nelson, and it was a little bit of an inspiration to turn Half Nelson into a short because Sollett had taken a short into a feature film. It also explores kids living in this New York community in a really observational, fun way. It takes the personalities of the actual kids who are living in those neighborhoods and weaves them into characters’ stories in a way that was meaningful to us. We showed that short to our young nonactor kids right before we shot our film, just to kind of show them what sort of artsy, weird movie we were all gonna be making together.

