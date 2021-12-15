A Boulder Almost Crushed Flavor Flav

Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Flavor Flav has often been thought of as (or even criticized for) being cartoonish. But this week, he almost went out like Wile E. Coyote. While driving back from Las Vegas to LA, Flav’s car was struck by a big ol’ boulder. TMZ is reporting that the crash did significant damage to Flav’s car and caused him to briefly lose control, but no one was hurt in the incident. “God is good,” Flav told TMZ, and that he “came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive.”

Last year, Flavor Flav and Chuck D appeared to have a spat over D’s choice to perform at a Bernie Sanders rally as “Public Enemy Radio.” But it was apparently a prank? “We takin’ April Fools’,” said D at the time. “We takin’ it over. It’s April Flav Chuck Day.” But as improbable a story as “Flavor Flav almost got killed by a boulder” seems, this one is no prank. TMZ has pictures of the damage done to Flav’s car.