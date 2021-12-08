AFI’s Film and TV Honorees Go From Dune to … Boom! to Schmigadoon!

Gary Valentine, you’re a winner, baby. Photo: MGM

Get a load of this fresh crop of Oscars precursors! The American Film Institute released its top-ten lists for 2021’s best movies and television series today, and they span from intimate to sweeping, Earth to outer space, HBO all the way to HBO Max. AFI has a pretty high batting average when it comes to predicting Best Picture nominees, usually landing around seven out of ten. This year’s Academy Awards will have a guaranteed ten Best Picture nominees for the first time since 2011, so who knows? Maybe this whole list will make it to the Dolby Theatre. In addition to the AFI’s top-ten lists, they also announced three “Special Awards” for “works of excellence that fall outside of the Institute’s criteria of American film and television.” Netflix leads the film list with three entries, while HBO and HBO Max had four series among the TV awardees.

AFI Movies of the Year

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick … BOOM!

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

AFI Television Programs of the Year

Hacks

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Reservation Dogs

Schmigadoon!

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Underground Railroad

Wandavision

The White Lotus

AFI Special Award

Belfast

Squid Game

Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)