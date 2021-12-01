Alec Baldwin Gave an ‘Intense’ Post-Rust Interview and It Airs Tomorrow

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

CNN Business reports that on Tuesday, Alec Baldwin gave his “first formal interview” since discharging a prop firearm that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and hospitalized director Joel Souza on the set of Rust. Baldwin sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and spoke “extensively” about the incident. The interview will be a prime-time special, airing on ABC on Thursday, December 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

On Good Morning America this morning, Stephanopoulos said, “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC. This was the most intense I ever experienced.” Stephanopoulos elaborated on Baldwin’s candor, saying that “he was very forthcoming; he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday.”

AN @ABC EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos has the 1st exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin following the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust.”



Meanwhile, Hutchins’s widower is set to make his first public appearance today in Beverly Hills at WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit. “Page Six” reports that he will acknowledge a tribute video dedicated to the late cinematographer’s work.