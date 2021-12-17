Search Warrant for Alec Baldwin’s Cell Phone Granted Amid Rust Investigation

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A new warrant has been approved in the investigation into the October shooting on the set of Rust for actor Alec Baldwin’s cell phone and the communications on it. The latest warrant comes nearly two months into the investigation of an incident in which a gun Baldwin was using in a scene discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The new warrant, per the New York Post, cites the conversation between Baldwin and detectives in the hours after the shooting, during which Baldwin reportedly told detectives he had asked the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, for a bigger gun while planning for the film. Baldwin returned to his Twitter account to take issue with a Newsweek story that said he requested a bigger gun before the shooting. “This, in fact, is a lie,” Baldwin tweeted on his locked account. The actor added that the prop discussions happened “weeks before production began” and that it “is false” to say the choice was made shortly before the shooting. The actor did not, however, deny requesting a larger gun. Per the warrant, detectives asked Baldwin for his phone, and his attorney requested they file a warrant.

In ABC interview earlier this month, Baldwin claimed he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos. As a producer on the film as well as the actor holding the gun when it went off, Baldwin is currently facing multiple lawsuits related to the shooting.