Hamilton’s ‘It’ Couple Has Reportedly Split

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones met while Hamilton was still Off Broadway, which feels like forever ago. (Lin-Manuel Miranda later tweeted that he saw Ramos checking out Jones during the table read.) The two stars have been together ever since, including a three-year engagement. But a source tells E! they have broken up.

The couple got engaged in 2018 when Ramos proposed in London on Christmas Eve. At the time, Jones wrote on Instagram, “I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you.” And just five months ago, Ramos was gushing all about Jones to People, saying, “I’m truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it.” So what happened? Fans have some theories, but neither Ramos nor Jones has yet said anything about the reported split.

This year, Jones made history with her dad, Ron Cephas Jones, as the first father and daughter to win Emmy Awards in the same year; she was also the first Black woman to win in the Outstanding Actress in a Short-Form Comedy or Drama Series category for her role in Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn. Most recently, Jones was spotted performing her rendition of “My Man” at Marie’s Crisis in the West Village.