Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Have Finally Untied the Knot

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Now we’ve heard of five-year engagements, but a 10-year divorce?! TMZ is reporting that Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger have finalized their divorce, a full decade after it was initialized. Schwarzenegger and Shriver announced their separation back in 2011, shortly after the Governator had left office. Shriver had discovered that Arnold had fathered a child with housekeeper Patty Baena. That child, Joseph Baena, is an adult now — who has followed his father into both acting and getting swole. Other things that have happened since the Schwarzeneggers began divorce proceedings: their daughter married Chris Pratt, their son-in-law Chris Pratt was cast as the lead in every cartoon movie ever, multiple Expendables sequels, Arnold took over The Apprentice, that guy Arnold replaced on The Apprentice became president, that guy refused to stop being president and Arnold recorded a video of him brandishing a sword about it, the entirety of Kimye’s relationship, and all three seasons of Succession.

According to TMZ, the divorce took so long because of “a very complicated property settlement agreement.” Also, the vibe was too chill to hasten with legal matters: “[B]oth Arnold and Maria moved on years ago … they both have been in relationships but stayed cordial with each other … and often had family gatherings with their 4 kids.” Presumably the couple finalized this legal trifle in order to celebrate the New Year together as buds.