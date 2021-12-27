Paper Boi’s Going on Tour in the Atlanta Season-Three Teaser

When Atlanta, season three, premieres on March 24, 2022, it will have been four years since we last saw Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) in Robbin’ Season. A lot has happened since then. Stanfield got an Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah. Tyree Henry is now a Marvel character. Beetz got Joker-pilled. Back in the world of Glover’s FX series, their characters are on the come-up, too. A new teaser released on Christmas shows the crew on tour in Europe. They get confused by a British person. They attend a press conference in Paris where Paper Boi rolls his eyes at the line, “We believe racism will be done by 2024.” And it looks like they get into some pup-play kink shit in what I’m just assuming is Berlin. Community crossover event confirmed?

DONALD GLOVER CAST JIM RASH IN ATLANTA TO REPRISE HIS ROLE AS DEAN PELTON OMG pic.twitter.com/tRnYqh53sG — Camden Ostrander (@MetamodernCam) December 26, 2021