Ben Affleck Says Just ‘Imagine’ How He and Jennifer Lopez Reconnected

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ben Affleck spoke to The Wall Street Journal about his new film The Tender Bar in an interview published today, but we know what you really want to know: What did he say about Jennifer Lopez? Not much, sadly. When asked if he’d talk about his relationship, Affleck replied, “You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world.” This, coming from the man who’s a constant fixture of paparazzi photos! “I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper,” Affleck continued. “I’m going to exercise a little restraint.” The writer went on to specifically ask Affleck how he and J.Lo reconnected, adding that his wife had been wondering. Affleck replied with a gloriously avoidant answer which, really, you just have to read in full:

I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail. I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. [Pauses] And then I’ll light it on fire. [Laughs]

The star did go on to acknowledge that he’d “benefited from second chances,” both in his film career and relationships, but pretty much left things at that. “Tell your wife to imagine the best story, and I’m sure that’s the true version,” he added. Well, for what it’s worth, we do know it didn’t happen on Raya.