9 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Read by: the author

Length: 15 hours

Speed I listened: 1.6x

It’s one thing that Ivory, a producer, director, and screenwriter involved with such uptight award bait as Howard’s End and Remains of the Day, writes so much about his active sex life over the last eight decades in the diaries that populate this memoir. It’s another thing to hear Ivory narrate his exploits so un-self-consciously. Ivory describes the various male members (i.e., penises) in this book with such casual nonchalance for a nonagenarian I almost wish he taught a master class in how to speak frankly about intimate things without giggling and turning crimson. Maybe it can be a B-side of the meditation app Patchett will hopefully someday develop, but Ivory is 93, so they ought to hop to it. Ivory’s tale of making Call Me by Your Name with Luca Guadagnino is especially juicy, from the nugget that Shia LaBeouf was originally cast in the Armie Hammer part to how Guadagnino iced Ivory out of his life.