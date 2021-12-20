Big Sean Thinks Ye’s Callout ‘Wasn’t Godly’

Photo: YouTube

Weeks after Ye went on Drink Champs to claim, among many other things, that signing Big Sean was “the worst thing” he’d “ever done,” Sean went on the podcast to correct the record. The Detroit rapper spoke to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN in a more than three-hour conversation that spent a large chunk focused on Ye and his label, G.O.O.D. Music. “He changed my life and I love him for that,” Sean said of Ye, who signed him to G.O.O.D. Music. However, Big Sean went on to claim his G.O.O.D. Music contract was “the worst deal” his manager had seen, and that the label hadn’t paid him $6 million from royalties, discovered in an audit. “That’s life-changing money for me,” said Sean. The rapper added that he did not own his G.O.O.D. Music masters, after Ye previously spoke in 2020 about the importance of owning his own masters.

Sean also took issue with Ye claiming he wasn’t loyal to his 2020 presidential campaign, noting that he did not endorse a candidate because Ye was running. “That’s why it was funny, because it wasn’t true,” he said. Sean went on to call Ye’s Drink Champs comments “some bitch-ass shit.” He continued, “I thought that that wasn’t godly, you know. It was a personal attack for no reason.” Asked later in the podcast what he’d say to Ye now, Sean replied, “I try my best to be loyal to you, man. That’s it, man. Every time you called me, I was there. It’s like, if you wanted my support, all you had to do is call me, man.” And then: “I would just say, like, ‘Bro, I need my money too.’”