Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon Star in SNL’s Creepiest Christmas Ad

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw the return of Kate McKinnon and the debut of host Billie Eilish, with the show utilizing both performers brilliantly in a chilling pre-taped sketch called “Lonely Christmas Ad.” The short introduces us to a sensitive teen (Eilish) who invites her lonely elderly neighbor (McKinnon) across the way to Christmas dinner, the two communicating via notepads à la Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video. But things take a creepy turn as the elderly woman reveals increasingly alarming details about her life, culminating in several escalating twists too perfect to spoil. Though Mikey Day makes a memorable appearance, this sketch is essentially a two-hander for McKinnon and Eilish, who does her best comedic work of the night here. Watch the full sketch above.