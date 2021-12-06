Billie Eilish’s ‘Male Fantasy’ Involves a Drab House and a Lot of Jump Cuts

It’s Billie Eilish’s “Male Fantasy,” and we’re all just watching it. That’s the case in the singer-songwriter’s new music video anyway. Eilish dropped the latest visual for the poignant acoustic breakup ballad that closes her second album, Happier Than Ever. The video finds her “home alone,” as she sings in the song, sitting in various places around a drab house. (It also features more jump cuts than a YouTube video from the early 2010s.) The new video comes on the heels of Eilish’s seven Grammy nominations for Happier Than Ever, the album’s title track, and its concert film — and as we continue to wait for a video for “Oxytocin.”

