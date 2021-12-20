Brian Eno Elegantly Eviscerates NFTs

Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno. Photo: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the spirit of his ambient music genre, choose to perceive or not perceive Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno’s thoughts about NFTs (yes, typing his full name was necessary), which he expressed to The Crypto Syllabus in a new interview. “I’ve been approached several times to ‘make an NFT.’ So far, nothing has convinced me that there is anything worth making in that arena,” the Windows 95 maestro explained. “‘Worth making’ for me implies bringing something into existence that adds value to the world, not just to a bank account. If I had primarily wanted to make money I would have had a different career as a different kind of person. I probably wouldn’t have chosen to be an artist.” The aesthetic potential, Eno continued, is that there is no potential. “NFTs seem to me just a way for artists to get a little piece of the action from global capitalism, our own cute little version of financialisation,” he said. “How sweet — now artists can become little capitalist assholes as well.” Eno added that NFT creators remind him of “hustlers looking for suckers,” a phrase that absolutely could’ve worked as a song title on For Your Pleasure.