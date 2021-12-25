Bridgerton and Its Sex Scenes to Resume This Spring

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Christmas Day marks the anniversary of the release of Bridgerton, the show that we all appreciate for its, uh, costumes. To celebrate, Netflix has gifted us with the return date for season two: March 25, 2022. In case you haven’t heard, the next installment in the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s steamy Regency-era book series will be sans Regé-Jean Page’s Hot Duke. Instead, the new season of Bridgerton will focus on the romantic pursuits of his close friend, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). In search of a debutante wife who meets his impossible standards, the eldest Bridgerton sibling begins to court Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). Edwina’s older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), is displeased to discover that his motivations have little to do with love — we’ve already seen her reprimanding him down for viewing women “merely as chattels and breeding stock.” But sometimes a dressing-down leads to undressing, and per the show’s logline, “Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.” Meanwhile, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) will still be keeping everyone updated via her goss-sona, Lady Whistledown. That includes letting the Bridgerton season two cast know when the show is returning, as seen in the date announcement clip below.