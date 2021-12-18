BRIT Awards Reveal Its 2022 Nominees, 5 New Genre Categories Added

Photo: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

The BRIT Awards revealed its list of nominees for the 2022 award show, to be held on February 8. The show will remove gender categories from future ceremonies, combining the “British Male Solo Artist” and “British Female Solo Artist” into “British Artist of the Year.” With these changes, five categories have been added including: “International Artist of the Year,” “British Alternative/Rock Act,” “British Dance Act,” “British Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act,” and “British Pop/R&B Act.” According to Variety, awards organizers made the change in order to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of the Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible.”

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz lead nominations with four each, including “British Artist of the Year” and “Album of the Year.” It also marks the first BRIT Awards in over a decade where more women were nominated than men in the gender-neutral categories. The full list of nominees can be found on the BRIT Awards website.