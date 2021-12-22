Britney Spears Teases New Music on Instagram

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One of the biggest questions surrounding Britney Spears, now that she’s out of her daddy’s clutches, is what she’s going to do now. Spears would be entirely within her newly acquired rights to never sing another note again. Her testimony in court described being forced to work ceaselessly under the conservatorship, and punished for as small a rebellion as saying no to a piece of choreo. But Britney is a performer, and she had decided to indeed give us more. In a recent Instagram post, Spears hinted that new music is coming down the pipeline. Spears sang vocal runs in the mirror, and big-upped herself in the captions. “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader,” she wrote. Spears then went on to list her many accomplishments: the records, the tours, the Vegas residencies, ending with this: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!” The post seems to indicate that not only is new music coming, it’s going to be spilling tea. Ms. Spears may destroy us with a new single at her leisure.