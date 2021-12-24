These Are the Shows Closing or Canceling Performances Because of Omicron

Photo: Getty Images

Several shows, both on and Off Broadway, have canceled holiday performances or closed altogether because of surging COVID cases. The Omicron variant has swept through the theater world, affecting Ain’t Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge, Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Six, Hadestown, Aladdin, The Lion King, the Rockettes’ Christmas show, Candace Bushnell’s one-woman show Is There Still Sex in the City?, and Tina. And in Los Angeles, the production of A Christmas Carol starring Bradley Whitford has also closed (per the Wrap.)

Jagged Little Pill was the first show to announce an early closure “due to the detection of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the company,” the show’s producers said in a statement. Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man are the latest to announce COVID-mandated early closures.

Waitress, the Sara Bareilles–scored musical, was set to reopen after canceling performances on December 21 but instead will end its run early. “It has been such an honor to bring Waitress to Broadway. We feel so blessed to have been able to continue playing when Broadway returned in September of this year,” producer Barry Weissler said in a statement. “We are heartbroken that the COVID virus won’t allow us to finish our glorious scheduled run.”

Thoughts of a Colored Man is ending its historic run as the first show starring, written, directed, and lead produced by Black men. Its last show was December 22. In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the show’s producers called the closure “not the outcome we had hoped for.” However, they “remain undeterred, unflinching, and unstoppable. We have never been prouder to be theater-makers than at this very moment.”

As of now, The Lion King is expected to resume on December 27. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plans to return on December 28. Hamilton canceled its Christmas week of performances and tweeted that it “will have more information on upcoming performances as soon as possible.” Aladdin tweeted that performances are set to resume December 26. MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, announced it will not resume previews until December 27. All shows are refunding canceled performances at their point of purchase.

This post is being updated as new details emerge.