Brittney Johnson Cast as Wicked’s First Black “Glinda” on Broadway

Photo: s m/YouTube

Brittney Johnson has been announced to take over the role as “Glinda” on the Broadway production of Wicked, according to Playbill. She will make history as the first Black actress to star as the Good Witch when she joins the main cast beginning February 14, 2022 at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre. Johnson previously played Glinda’s standby in the show; her Broadway credits also include Les Misérables, Motown, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She will play opposite Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba (Glee Project anyone?), Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.

Johnson shared her gratitude for the role on Instagram, captioning her announcement with Wicked references. “If this is a dream, don’t wake me. I cannot WAIT to be your Glinda. I’m honored, grateful, and speechless. I simply couldn’t be happier,” said the upcoming Glinda. The O.G. Kristin Chenoweth gave her blessing through a video on People Magazine, congratulating Johnson on her casting. This isn’t the first time Chenoweth has congratulated Johnson, good witch to good witch; she gifted Johnson a necklace before her first performance as Glinda’s understudy in 2019. “I bring it out for special occasions,” said Johnson on the necklace. “I wore it when Wicked opened again [following Broadway’s hiatus], and I’ll probably wear it on my debut night.” Check out a glimpse of Johnson’s “Glinda” as she sings “Popular” at Curtain Up! Broadway.