BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the Queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter that the band would be taking an extended period of rest. It’s the first for the band since 2019, and will give Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.

The statement from Big Hit also teased new music. “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” it read. A big concert in Seoul “to connect and communicate with the fans in-person” is planned for March 2022. You can read the full statement below.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021