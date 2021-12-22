Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

And just like that … Candace Bushnell’s one-woman show is off Off Broadway. Is There Still Sex in the City? joins the scores of shows both on and Off Broadway that are having to close because of cast and crew testing positive for COVID-19. And since Bushnell is the cast, her COVID diagnosis has effectively ended the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bushnell tested positive right before she was to go onstage Tuesday night. The play had just opened on December 7 and was set to run through February 6 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. “We are so grateful to Candace and the full team behind Is There Still Sex in the City? who have brought this show to life,” producer Marc Johnston said in a statement. “Those audiences willing to venture to the theatre have loved the powerful message of the show! We look forward to bringing the production back to New York at a safer time, as well as sending Candace around the world to tell the true story of the OG Carrie Bradshaw when it is safe to do so.” A national tour of the show is still planned for the future, as well as runs in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Carrie can warp to a post-COVID New York City, but unfortunately, her creator is stuck in this reality.