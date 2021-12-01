Cara Delevigne Signs on for Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Cara Delevigne is moving into the Arconia for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. But will she install a new vagina tunnel? According to Deadline, she will play “Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.” If you watched the Hulu mystery show (and a whole bunch of y’all did), you’ll recall that season 1’s mystery was solved in the finale, only for a new one to implicate our true crime podcasters.

This casting news explains why Delevigne attended a Knicks game with Selena Gomez last month. Gomez gave her co-star a lil peck on the cheek when the two were spotted on the kiss cam (per People). Gomez and Delevigne have been gal-palling in the same squad (Taylor’s version) for years. Meanwhile nobody is asking Martin Short to lay a quick one on Steve Martin, and that’s a rootin’ tootin’ shame. Series co-creator John Hoffman told Elle that Only Murders in the Building season 2 began filming in November 2021.