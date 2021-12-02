Cara Delevingne Signs On for Only Murders in the Building Season Two

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is moving into the Arconia for season two of Only Murders in the Building. But will she install a new vagina tunnel? According to Deadline, she will play “Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.” If you watched the Hulu mystery show (and a whole bunch of y’all did), you’ll recall that season one’s mystery was solved in the finale only for a new one to implicate our true-crime podcasters.

This casting news explains why Delevingne attended a Knicks game with Selena Gomez last month. Gomez gave her co-star a li’l peck on the cheek when they were spotted on the kiss cam (per People). Gomez and Delevingne have been gal-palling in the same squad (Taylor’s version) for years. Meanwhile, nobody is asking Martin Short to lay a quick one on Steve Martin, and that’s a rootin’ tootin’ shame. Series co-creator John Hoffman told Elle that Only Murders in the Building season two began filming in November.

An earlier version of this post included a name misspelling and has since been corrected.