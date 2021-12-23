Celebrities Having Normal Christmases in 2021

Harry and Meghan released their first-ever picture of daughter Lilibet in their family Christmas card. Photo: archewell_hm/Instagram

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the ’gram,

The celebs were all posting, decked out in full glam;

The captions were penned by PR teams with care

In hopes that some sponsor cash soon would be there;

The children were wrangled to pose in their jammies

For curated visions of rich happy families;

We shook from our mid-winter’s scroll with a startle

When a new post was posted — from Harry! And Markle!

We gasped at the sight and we shook at the thrill of it

For there was the first pic of new baby Lilibet!

This year has been fucked, but celebs are consistent

They’ve all kept on posting (with help from assistants);

So here’s a quick list of their holiday toasting

Happy Christmas to all, and to all happy posting!

Harry and Meghan:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released their 2021 family Christmas card, featuring the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana: pic.twitter.com/Oy577sFKXS — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) December 23, 2021

William and Kate:

Mariah Carey:

Gwen Stefani:

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa: