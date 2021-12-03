Ghosted Casts Ana de Armas as Scarlett Johansson’s Replacement

Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Update, Friday, December 3 at 7:26 p.m.: That’s a no-go on ScarJo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ana de Armas will be replacing Scarlett Johansson as Chris Evans’s co-star in Ghosted. Deadline reports that the film aims to start production in February 2022, which conflicted with Johansson’s schedule. In addition to starring, de Armas is stepping on board as an executive producer, while Evans is set to serve as a producer. The new casting will make this romantic action adventure a Knives Out reunion instead of a Marvel one. Marta and Ransom, on screen together again! Here’s hoping that there’s a little less vomit involved this time.

Original story follows.

Hollywood is ready to make “high-concept romantic action adventure,” that brilliant hybrid genre that combines our twin loves of derring-do and smooching, a thing again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have signed on to an upcoming Apple TV+ film called Ghosted, which will be in “the vein of Romancing the Stone,” but which is clearly already missing the point by having an annoying millennial-speak name instead of a fun throwback one. Ghosted will be directed by Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher, and penned by the writing team behind Deadpool and Zombieland. If all of these proper nouns add up to exciting news for you, we’re happy for you. Otherwise, we’re happy for Colin Jost, who will probably get to accompany Johansson on some exotic location shoots.