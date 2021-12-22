Chris Martin Says Coldplay Will Stop Making New Music in 2025

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Chris Martin said that Coldplay will complete its Great Works by 2025. Speaking to BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley (reported by NME), Martin said that the final Coldplay album will drop in 2025. After that? A decades-long victory tour. “Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.” Speaking to NME earlier this year, Martin said that the plan was always for Coldplay to make 12 albums. “[I]t’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too,” he said. “I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.” In 2021, Coldplay released album 9 of 12, Music of the Spheres, with the Billboard chart-topping “My Universe” collab with BTS.