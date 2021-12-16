Chris Noth Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Women

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Two women have come forward to The Hollywood Reporter alleging that they were sexually assaulted by actor Chris Noth over a decade apart. Noth recently revived his role as Mr. Big in And Just Like That …, HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival. One woman claims that she was working an entry-level entertainment job in Los Angeles in 2004 when Noth, who got in touch with her via her boss, sexually assaulted her in his L.A. apartment. The other woman claims that she was working as a server in New York in 2015 when she was sexually assaulted by Noth in his New York apartment. Both alleged victims give graphic, specific details in their recounting to THR. Noth gave a statement to both THR and Vulture calling the accusations “categorically false” and claiming that the “encounters were consensual.” “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out,” he added, referring to his character’s controversial death in the newly released revival. However, following the reports and after just four days, Peloton has wiped the And Just Like That … redemption ad starring Noth and narrated by Ryan Reynolds from their social media accounts. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot,” a spokesperson for Peloton told Vulture in a statement. “As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”