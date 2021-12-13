2022 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations Led by Belfast and West Side Story

Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh. Photo: Focus Features

Hollywood’s on-again, off-again relationship with critics is back on for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The Critics’ Choice Association announced its best film picks of the year … right after the HFPA announced the Golden Globes nominees on the morning of December 13. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast scored at both, this time tying with West Side Story for 11 nominations each. Dune, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, and King Richard also celebrated Best Picture nominations, along with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, CODA, and Tick, Tick … Boom. Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno from West Side Story are both up for Best Supporting Actress against Power of the Dog star Kirsten Dunst, while Maria Vasquez herself, Rachel Zegler, landed in Best Young Actor/Actress. Meanwhile, Succession holds control of the TV category with eight nominations.

The 27th Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, January 9, on the CW and TBS. A host has yet to be announced after Taye Diggs held the spot for the past three years. The Golden Globes, which lost their spot on the television schedule to the Critics’ Choice Awards when NBC declined to broadcast the controversial HFPA’s show, will also be announcing its winners on January 9, just not during its typical televised ceremony filled with tipsy celebrities. Find the full list of 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards nominees below.

Best Picture

﻿Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

﻿Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

﻿Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

﻿Jude Hill, Belfast

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay

﻿Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Best Cinematography

﻿Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

﻿Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best Film Editing

Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Guns Go Bang,” The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up,” Don’t Look Up

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Best Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer, Dune