Knock at the Cabin Opens Its Door and Casts Dave Bautista

Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Knock, knock: The first casting announcement from M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie is here. Dave Bautista will star in Knock at the Cabin, which is scheduled to release on February 3, 2023. After Deadline reported that Bautista was in talks to appear in the feature film, he confirmed the news by tweeting that working with Shyamalan was another “dream come true.” Knock at the Cabin is the latest of several Shyamalan titles with Universal, including Old, Glass, Split, and The Visit. Given the twist endings that the director’s work is known for, it makes sense that we still don’t have any details about the plot or characters yet. What we do know is that Shyamalan will write and direct the project. He’ll also be producing alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider — all of whom previously worked on Old. We’re just impressed that Bautista has managed to fit this film into his schedule. The actor has been keeping busy with projects like Dune, Army of the Dead, and Knives Out 2. According to Deadline, he’s also set to star in and produce an upcoming buddy action film with Jason Mamoa. Unlike Drax, he’s definitely not standing still.