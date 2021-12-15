You Can Throw Disney+ Watch Parties on FaceTime Now

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

It’s Disney’s party, and they’ll do what they want to. Disney+ made a deal with Apple to introduce a new group watching feature — separate from GroupWatch, by the way — called SharePlay, a feature that allows Apple users to watch Disney+ shows and movies together via FaceTime. The catch? Every individual has to have their own Disney+ account, which puts a damper on some of the fun. How am I supposed to do a FaceTime watch party with the friends and family who use my account? Disney+, if you’re reading this, that’s a joke. I promise.

Don't have Disney+?

But in all seriousness, the new SharePlay feature available to those who’ve upgraded their Apple’s software (that’s: iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey 12.1) seems like a great time to interact with friends and family, supporting up to 32 people in one session. To find the feature, start a FaceTime call, open a Disney+ video, and it will prompt you to SharePlay if you so desire. Now instead of texting your friends a bunch of “!!!!!” when a surprise cameo happens on Hawkeye, you can now appreciate their stunned reactions (or blank stares) in real time.

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.