Doja Cat Pulls Out of Tour After Testing Positive for COVID

Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Doja Cat shared on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result has had to drop out of the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour dates. “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC< Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” she wrote.

The news comes two days after Doja Cat announced that some upcoming dates had to be cancelled because members of her production team had tested positive. Doja is coping, as is her wont, by being extremely online. She tweeted that she would be going hard on turmeric ginger water, as well as resting and sleeping as much as possible. Earlier this week, Doja Cat released the video for “Handstand” with French Montana featuring Saweetie.

“The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups,” the rapper wrote, “wish I could be there.” The last date of iHeart Radio Jingle Ball will be December 19 in Miami. Scheduled performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Monsta X, and Dixie D’Amelio.