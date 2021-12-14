Drew Barrymore Goes Back to Middle School with PEN15 Girls

Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

One of Drew Barrymore’s most silly segments is most people’s nightmare: going back to middle school. Barrymore reprised her role as Josie Geller from Never Been Kissed on The Drew Barrymore Show to interview the PEN15 girls Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The girls showed off their favorite dance moves and Maya and Anna teach Josie Grossie how to grind. Of course, the thought of bumpin uglies leads Josie to reveal that she’s never kissed (gasp!). Anna described her first kiss as alien-like and tells Josie there’s no shame in making out with inanimate objects. They talk about what they like in guys and let’s just say… frosted tips is off the table! Anna hides the fact that she likes the J.T. look on her crushes while Josie describes the style as cupcake frosting. The trio solidify their friendship by ending the interview with a trip to the mall, Wet Seal specifically.