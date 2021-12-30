Uncle Dwayne Isn’t Coming Home to Fast 10

Torching hopes of a reunion. Photo: Paramount Pictures

You could say Dwayne Johnson is a little, er, furious about his invite back to the Fast & Furious franchise. Back in November, star Vin Diesel wrote on Instagram asking Johnson, who played Lucas Hobbs in films five through eight plus the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, to return for the tenth and final installment. “The time has come,” Diesel wrote. “Legacy awaits.” Now, in a new interview with CNN, Johnson confirmed he won’t be returning to Fast 10 — and he’d already told Diesel that before his social-media post. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson said, adding he was “surprised by” the post. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.” The two previously bristled on set of the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, per reports at the time, with Johnson calling Diesel a “candy ass” in an infamous Instagram post.

The actor, who starred in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice this year, went on to criticize Diesel’s plea. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” he said. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it.” Diesel mentioned that Johnson is “Uncle Dwayne” at his house and that he wanted to “fulfill my promise to” Walker, the franchise star who died in 2013. “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace,” Johnson continued. “It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”