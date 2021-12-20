The Euphoria Season 2 Trailer Wishes You a Happy Rue Year

The trailer for Euphoria season two is here, and this time, Rue’s got a new rollie bag. She brings it to the addiction support group. She rides around on a bike with it trailing behind her. “What’s in the suitcase?” asks Ali (Colman Domingo). Based on the rest of the clips in the trailer, the answer may be drugs. Like a lot of drugs. Like a full Duane Reade of pills. It’s all part of what Emmy winner Zendaya’s character thinks is “an amazing plan,” which sure does seem as if it will end in violence, guns, and police cars. In the rest of the show’s world, the girlies are bullying Sydney Sweeney in the bathroom, and there’s a lot more fodder for Rue x Jules (Hunter Schafer) fans. “When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue narrates. “As soon as I saw her, I was just immediately afraid to lose her.” Euphoria season two premieres January 9 on HBO Max. Happy New Year, you chic, chic teens.

