Evan Rachel Wood Claimed Marilyn Manson Threatened to Assault Her Son

More (alleged) awful, creepy shit about (alleged) awful, creepy shit Marilyn Manson has emerged, this time from March 2021 court documents for Evan Rachel Wood and her ex-partner Jamie Bell’s custody battle over their son. According to a December 6 report by The Daily Mail, Wood made a declaration in court that her ex Marilyn Manson threatened to “fuck” her now 8-year-old son. In response, Wood heightened security on her Los Angeles home and moved full-time with her son to their home in Tennessee. “I have suffered severe traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family,” Wood stated. “In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.” Wood named Manson (legally Brian Warner) as the man who had “horrifically abused” her, beginning when she was a teen, in an Instagram post in February. Since then, she says she has received threats from both “the alleged offender and his network of fanatics.”

Manson is under federal investigation for sexual-abuse and human-trafficking allegations made by several women, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. Wood claimed she isn’t the only victim whose children Manson has threatened. According to the court declaration, another unidentified victim recorded Manson saying he has photos of her children and “they’re going to be fucking destroyed.”

An attorney for Manson declined to comment to “Page Six.” Representatives for Wood and Bell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bell filed a court motion in response, stating that “Evan’s story defies credibility” and how, as “an actor myself, I am no stranger to threats, and many people I know who are public figures have had to take security precautions.” In other words, Bell went on record saying he doesn’t believe victims. We know custody battles can be cold, but yikes.