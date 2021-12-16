FKA twigs Got Us Fighting ‘Tears in the Club’ in New Music Video

Can’t believe someone is cutting onions, in the club of all places?! FKA twigs released her latest music video alongside The Weeknd called “Tears in the Club”. The video opens with an homage to the Drake Sprite commercial as FKA twigs’s face opens up like a puzzle to be solved. She runs while crying in the street and as she’s lying down in the pouring rain until dancers come to pick her up in a cheerleader like fashion. The Weeknd sits crying, of course, while staring at the dancer in a fish tank. The video finishes up with twigs dancing as the lights flash around her.

Please note the flashing images warning in the beginning of the video.