FX on Hulu Is Now Just FX (But Still on Hulu)

After spending a little under two years gluing two brands together to debut shows like Y: The Last Man, Mrs. America, and Devs, the powers that be officially chucked the name FX on Hulu this week in favor of a shorter, cleaner “FX” logo. Don’t worry, this won’t affect your streaming binges of Reservation Dogs or American Crime Story — nothing’s changing but how many times you see a green Hulu logo on your screen — but it does represent a marketing shift for Disney-owned FX and for Hulu, which it owns a majority stake of. The press release, naturally, spun that the move “furthers the natural evolution of FX,” in the words of longtime boss John Landgraf, rather than serving as a clarifying backpedal to the brand’s main identity. It may be a streaming-wars retreat for Landgraf, who told Vulture last year that the partnership was sealed with a downright medieval exchange of branded cupcakes and donuts between FX and Hulu, but there’s no reason to mourn the loss. Under the auspices of Disney, FX plans to double its programming next year to 30 shows, 25 of which will be scripted — and most of which we can expect to appear on Hulu at one point or another. We do wonder when Disney plans its pivot to baked goods, though.