Ringo and His All-Starr Friends Join George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Video

Here we are, on a Wednesday afternoon, gently weeping onto our devices and contemplating the passage of time. To honor the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, a bunch of very famous people got together to film a music video for “My Sweet Lord” — a song that if you don’t enjoy, you’re legally considered a menace to society. The affecting cameos include Harrison’s musical coterie of Beatle Ringo Starr, Wilbury Jeff Lynne, and Joe Walsh; his son, Dhani Harrison; and lifetime fans such as Weird Al, Fred Armisen, and Mark Hamill. Hare Krishna to everyone who watches.

Related