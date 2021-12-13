West Side Story. Photo: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox

After issuing a new code of conduct, failing to meet its Black membership goal, and getting booted off of NBC, the Golden Globes are, somehow, back with another year of nominations, hosted by Snoop Dogg. Like years past, the livestream will announce the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks for the best in TV and film from the past year. Unlike years past, the HFPA recently announced via an open letter that the awards show will not be televised at all, and it is still unclear if it will be livestreamed in any way. Last week, HFPA president Helen Hoehne told Variety that Gabrielle Union rejected their offer to announce the nominations. So, to catch up: no actual awards show on January 9, 2022, and no real proof that the HFPA has made substantial change in the past year. The Globes are apparently focusing on reform and change in preparation for their 80th ceremony in 2023, but for now, we’ll just have to keep up with all the mess.

Below, the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha Franklin

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 (Germany/Russia/France)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect

“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon