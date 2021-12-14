The Team Behind Gossip Girl Is Adapting the Sweet Valley High Books

Photo: Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz/FilmMagic

This just in: Sweet Valley High is getting a TV adaptation from the duo that turned the Gossip Girl books into a hit show. Per Deadline, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz are making a CW show called Sweet Valley, based on the Francine Pascal series about identical twin sisters Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield. You might know Savage and Schwartz as the showrunners for the CW’s Nancy Drew reboot. For Sweet Valley, the pair will be teaming up with another frequent collaborator. The new show will be written by Ashley Wigfield, who has previously worked with Savage and Schwartz on Marvel’s Runaways, Looking for Alaska, and the Gossip Girl reboot.

As far as adaptations go, the fictional town of Sweet Valley has been pretty popular. The books inspired a 1994 TV series starring Brittany Daniel and Cynthia Daniel. Diablo Cody was once attached to an adaptation that was potentially a musical, and in 2017, Paramount Pictures reportedly began developing a feature film based on the books. Still, we’re not too worried about things getting repetitive. With 181 Sweet Valley High books published since 1983, we’re pretty sure there’s plenty of plot to work with.