Photo: Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW

Greg Tate, the preeminent music writer and critic, has died at the age of 63, according to jazz critic Nate Chinen on social media. “Absolutely gutted to learn (from a trusted source) that Greg Tate has left this dimension,” Chinen tweeted Tuesday, December 7. “What a hero he’s been — a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us.” (Representatives for Tate did not immediately respond to Vulture.) Tate made a name for himself as a staff writer for The Village Voice in the 1980s; his work is now considered among the great collections of criticism, notably his 1992 anthology, Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America, and its 2016 sequel Flyboy 2: The Greg Tate Reader. In 1985, Tate co-founded the Black Rock Coalition, an artists’ collective promoting creative freedom and Black musicians, along with Vernon Reid and other firebrands of the era. Tate created Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, a psychedelic fusion improvisational ensemble, in 1999. He went on to receive the United States Artists fellowship in 2010 and afterward continued writing about jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, and rock, including in contributions to Vulture. Many colleagues and contemporaries have paid their respect to the late writer on Twitter. Read tributes to Greg Tate from Chinen, Touré, Hanif Abdurraqib, and more below.

Absolutely gutted to learn (from a trusted source) that Greg Tate has left this dimension. What a hero he’s been — a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us. Total shock. pic.twitter.com/JMzCnj3Asb — Nate Chinen (@natechinen) December 7, 2021

the first step to it is mimicry and who we are all mimicking is greg tate…the greatest…and the kindest, so generous with his time and that brain — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) December 7, 2021

I heard that someone I respect so much and whose work is central to my thinking and who is so kind and a true friend has died. Extremely sad and shocked — Feeling Distant (@annkpowers) December 7, 2021

Just heard that my friend, my mentor, one of the greatest writers of his generation Greg Tate passed away last night. He was a genius and his writing was amazing and I learned a ton reading him. I’m so sad. — Young Daddy (@Toure) December 7, 2021

rip greg tate... impossible to mimic, though we all tried... a giant, a good and big-hearted person, the realest one... wrote this in 2016 and could have easily written 100,000 more words about his influence on us https://t.co/watdGCpY8m — hua hsu (@huahsu) December 7, 2021

Hard to explain the impact that Flyboy in the Buttermilk had on a whole generation of young writers and critics who read every page of it like scripture. It’s still a clinic on literary brilliance. Godspeed, Greg Tate. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) December 7, 2021

editing greg tate's VV obituary for michael jackson is one of the great honors of my life, "editing" here defined as "staying out of his way" https://t.co/fvvyXXDh9m — rob harvilla (@harvilla) December 7, 2021

Greg Tate, from "Love And The Enemy," 1991. pic.twitter.com/D7wvAZ4ZkN — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) December 7, 2021