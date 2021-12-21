Gucci Mane Remembers Young Dolph in Tribute ‘Long Live Dolph’

Gucci Mane is remembering his late collaborator Young Dolph. The rapper paid tribute with new song “Long Live Dolph” just over a month after Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting on November 17. “RIP to Dolph, long, long live the legend / From Memphis to the six, they felt you in the bricks,” Gucci raps. “The day you died, it broke my heart, a day I won’t forget / One thing you know, you’re missed, one thing you know, we pissed.” Gucci, an icon of Atlanta trap, collaborated with Memphis rapper Dolph on the mixtapes EastAtlantaMemphis in 2013 and Felix Brothers, also with Peewee Longway, in 2015. Gucci’s music video for “Long Live Dolph” includes footage from Dolph’s memorial and images of the two rappers together. “Never get your flowers while you’re here, and damn, that says a lot,” Gucci raps. “All this senseless violence that I’m seein’, I swear it needs to stop.”

Related