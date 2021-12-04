Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Know What Hawkeye Is

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for goop

Actress and horny cult leader Gwyneth Paltrow did a good ol’ fashioned Instagram Q&A to share her favorite Goop products and what media she’s been tuning into — errr, should we say, what media she’s never heard of. Paltrow surprised no one by answering, “No, what is that?” when Marvel fans asked if she’s seen the new show Hawkeye. Famous for not knowing things, she seemed to forget who Tom Holland was in several interviews and overlooked the fact that she was in movies with him (she still hasn’t seen either Spidey film she starred in). On the red carpet for Avengers: Infinity War, she didn’t remember who her co-star Sebastian Stan was. Is this another classic Goop Oops, or is Paltrow committing to the funniest bit of all time? Either way, there are so many Marvel movies and shows to keep up with, so understandably, our girlboss hasn’t had time to sit down and binge-watch.

She does remember all too well listening to Red (Taylor’s Version) and how much she loved the album, stating, “Do you think I live under a rock? I love it!” (Ma’am, you were in the highest-grossing box-office film for MARVEL! Please remember!) Paltrow also shared that her friendship with Cameron Diaz remains strong, saying she’s the Hollywood friend she confides in “all day every day” when she needs someone to talk to. Regardless of if Paltrow can remember all of the MCU characters, at least she remembers those closest to her.

📲| @GwynethPaltrow when asked if she listened @TaylorSwift13's 'Red (Taylor's Version)'



"Yes. Do you think I live under a rock. Love it" pic.twitter.com/CgX7RavrUa — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 4, 2021