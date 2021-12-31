Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Betty White

Photo: Getty Images

The death of national treasure and comedy legend Betty White has left Hollywood, as well as her millions of fans, reeling on Friday. Just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, White was set to premiere “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” on January 17, and had a spread in People magazine celebrating her centennial year. Celebrities, comedians, and politicians took to social media to pay tribute to the Golden Girls star. Friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds wrote, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.” Seth Meyers tweeted, “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end,” referencing the TV icon’s longstanding love for hotdogs and vodka. Check out more celebrity tributes to White below.

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Today, we lost a beloved TV icon. Betty White was a pioneering actress, who blessed generations of Americans with her talent and humor for 8 decades.



May it be a comfort to her loved ones and many admirers that so many mourn with them during this sad time. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear comedy legend Betty White has passed. It’s hard to imagine a world without her. It’ll be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty. https://t.co/7oFn6q5jWI — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 31, 2021

So we’re eating cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who’s with me? — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 31, 2021

I hosted one of the many attempted reboots of the Pyramid game show in 2010 and Betty was a celebrity guest. The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell. https://t.co/VZTcT2BQCm — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 31, 2021

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

Betty White dying three weeks before she turned 100 is the final act of performer whose timing was always sharp, always unexpected, and even with the warmest of characters, always a little dangerous. No one else could live to 99 and so perfectly leave us wanting more. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) December 31, 2021

RIP to Betty White who was charming, delightful, hilarious, talented and unproblematic for 99.9 years. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

You know what's really great? We told Betty White that we loved her while she was still alive. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) December 31, 2021

A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

I loved Betty White so much! I can't find the words! To call her an icon doesn't even scratch the surface! On top of her blinding talent and being one of the funniest people to ever work in comedy, she was enormously sweet and nice. pic.twitter.com/hhzlqOCQEx — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) December 31, 2021

thank you betty white for being so kind to this kid behind the scenes and for teaching me

the most important life lesson

“ sometimes life just isn’t fair kiddo “



pic.twitter.com/XsNVvnaEug — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

Once i was in a Beverly Hills restaurant & Betty White sat down at the table next to mine. i didn’t want to bother her. But after a few minutes she tapped me on the shoulder and with that radiant smile said “ Hello! Im Betty White.” People don’t do that in BH. I just love her — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 31, 2021

Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

99 years of laughter, and a 70-year, Emmy award-winning career that brought joy to so many.



You were one in a million, @BettyMWhite.



And you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/xsPtiabH7E — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 31, 2021

Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels. ❤️ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

The beloved Betty White just died two weeks before her 100th birthday leaving her wisdom with us: “If you take yourself lightly and don’t take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in our everyday lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver.” RIP dear Betty. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) December 31, 2021

I don’t remember a time in my career that Betty, in some way, wasn’t a part of it… losing her is like losing another mother for me! Betty, the world feels a lot less fun without you in it, but I know heaven is rejoicing and filled with laughter having you there. ♥️ #BettyWhite — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) December 31, 2021

betty white, to me, exemplified the difference between being nice and being kind. — river butcher 🤠 (@rivbutcher) December 31, 2021