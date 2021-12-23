Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Devin Ratray, the actor who played bullying brother Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone films, was arrested earlier this month on charges of assault and battery and battery by strangulation after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Oklahoma City. According to local outlet KFOR, Ratray and his girlfriend were in town for a Pop Christmas Convention when she gave some of Ratray’s autographed photos to two women at the city’s Coyote Ugly Saloon on December 8. According to the DA’s probable cause affidavit filed on December 21, “Ratray became angry with his girlfriend because she did not charge the women for the autograph cards, and he was intoxicated.” The police report claims that Ratray strangled his girlfriend in their hotel room and said, “This is how you die,” while pressing his hand over her mouth. He punched her in the face and “pushed her hard,” causing injuries, as she tried to leave the room. Ratray recently reprised his role in the 2021 Disney+ film Home Sweet Home Alone. In the new movie, Buzz is a police officer.