Kids, this is the story of how I watched the How I Met Your Father series trailer. How I Met Your Father, starring Lizzie McGuire’s (OK and also Younger’s) Hilary Duff and Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall, has dropped their trailer for the How I Met Your Mother spin-off.
Via press release, How I Met Your Father is described as: “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” The sequel is written by the co-showrunners of NBC’s This Is Us and Hulu’s Love, Victor Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for How I Met Your Father include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. The full 10 episode season drops on Hulu Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Duff was previously announced to reboot her Lizzie McGuire series for Disney; however, it was canned due to creative differences. Despite the loss, Duff rejoiced in her casting for HIMYF, describing herself as “honored and even a little nervous.” I’d be nervous too on my journey to finding true love (and starring in the TV series).
Hilary Duff Tells Us How She Meet Your Father in New Trailer
Kids, this is the story of how I watched the How I Met Your Father series trailer. How I Met Your Father, starring Lizzie McGuire’s (OK and also Younger’s) Hilary Duff and Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall, has dropped their trailer for the How I Met Your Mother spin-off.