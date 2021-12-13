It’s almost the end of an era and we’ve been prepped for months but we’re still not ready for the finale of Insecure. However, HBO and Issa Rae left us one last holiday gift before the final curtain call. Insecure: The End will debut on HBO Max on December 26. The documentary will follow the cast and crew of Insecure throughout the filming of the finale season and the show’s cultural impact. It’ll feature interviews with Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson, and Christina Elmore. The trailer opens with an emotional speech from creator and star Issa Rae on the final day of filming. “I’m just incredibly humbled, blessed,” said Rae as she wiped away tears. Shortly after, showrunner Prentice Penny noted on the importance of Insecure, “Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me. To be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork to make more shows like us is just really special.”
HBO Drops Trailer for Insecure: The End Documentary
Photo: Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO