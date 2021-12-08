We’ll take “please, Lord, just be decisive already” for $1,000, Ghost Alex. Jeopardy! will be co-hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for the remainder of season 38, according to The Hollywood Reporter, meaning the duo will be splitting duties behind the lectern until at least July 2022. Joining the co-hosts in blue-hued purgatory is interim showrunner Michael Davies, who replaced that chump of a man who tried to give himself the hosting gig earlier this year. “We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022,” Jeopardy! confirmed in a statement. THR adds that Sony Pictures Television, which produces the game show, “has no plans to test anyone else” as a permanent host except Bialik and Jennings; the decision will likely be made before season 39 begins production. (Please, Levar Burton hive, we love you, but give it a rest.) As a reminder, Bialik recently expressed annoyance that “people were so passionate” about who hosts Jeopardy!, while Trebek had been making small gestures to prepare Jennings to replace him in the months leading up to his death. Is it really that hard a choice? Really?
Jeopardy! Still Doesn’t Have a Clue Who’s Permanently Hosting
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images